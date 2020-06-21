American Airlines seeks to raise $1.5 billion in stock, convertible notes sale: Bloomberg News



FILE PHOTO: American Airlines planes are parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts FILE PHOTO: American Airlines planes are parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O> is planning to raise around $1.5 billion by selling shares and convertible notes, as the airline shores up liquidity after travel disruption due to coronavirus Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/2AYPaXv on Sunday.

The airline could announce the offering as early as Sunday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Discussions are ongoing, and the timing and details of any deal could change, the report added, citing the people asking not to be identified as the information is private.

American Airlines declined to comment.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines Inc <DAL.N> said last week that a modest recovery in demand was helping to slow daily cash burn rates in June after the U.S. government reported record low passenger numbers in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru)