American Airlines reaches tentative contract deal with mechanics union



FILE PHOTO - An American Airlines airplane sits on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 4, 2019. Picture taken March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson FILE PHOTO - An American Airlines airplane sits on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 4, 2019. Picture taken March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

January 31, 2020

CHICAGO (Reuters) – American Airlines Holdings Inc <AAL.O> said it has reached a tentative deal with its mechanics union this week for a new joint collective bargaining agreements, nearing the end of bitter negotiations that have dragged on for years.

The agreements with the TWU-IAM Association, covering more than 31,000 employees, are still subject to ratification by union members, the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)