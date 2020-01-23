American Airlines profit rises 27% as travel demand offsets MAX impact



FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines airplane sits on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines airplane sits on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O> reported a 27% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as strong travel demand helped the U.S. airline counter the impact of flight cancellations due to the 737 MAX grounding.

Net income rose to $414 million, or 95 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $325 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.4% to $11.3 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)