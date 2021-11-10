American Airlines pilots decline holiday pay proposal – memo



FILE PHOTO: American Airlines planes taxi on the tarmac as the skyline of New York City is seen in the background from the JFK International Airport in New York, U.S., November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz FILE PHOTO: American Airlines planes taxi on the tarmac as the skyline of New York City is seen in the background from the JFK International Airport in New York, U.S., November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

November 10, 2021

By Abhijith Ganapavaram

(Reuters) – American Airlines pilots have declined an offer of bonuses and higher pay by the carrier for working during the holidays, according to a company internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The airline had on Tuesday offered bonuses and higher pay of up to 300% to employees.

In a memo to pilots, American Airlines said it was disappointed with the Allied Pilots Association’s decision and would continue to work with them.

The union could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)