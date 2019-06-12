American Airlines CEO says ‘highly likely’ Boeing 737 MAX will fly by September



FILE PHOTO: American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX jets sit parked at a facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., May 10, 2019. American Airlines/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX jets sit parked at a facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., May 10, 2019. American Airlines/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

June 12, 2019

CHICAGO (Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc Chief Executive Doug Parker said it was “highly likely” that the grounded Boeing Co 737 MAX would be flying by Sept. 3.

“We wouldn’t be selling seats today if we didn’t think it was highly likely (…) that we’d be able to provide that service by Sept. 3,” Parker said during the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)