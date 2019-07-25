Trending

American Airlines annual profit to take $400 million hit from MAX cancellations

An American Airlines airplane sits on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 4, 2019. Picture taken March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

July 25, 2019

(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O> on Thursday raised its full-year estimate for costs related to cancellations from Boeing MAX grounding to $400 million, sending its shares down 3.6%.

The No.1 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said net income rose 19% to $662 million, or $1.49 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier.

American’s had earlier said its full-year pre-tax profit would be hit by $350 million. The company said its pre-tax income in the quarter took an about $175 million hit due to 737 MAX cancellations.

American raised the lower end of its 2019 forecast and now expects 2019 adjusted profit to be between $4.50 per share and $6 per share, up from prior forecast range of $4.00 per share to $6.00 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the airline earned $1.82 per share. Total operating revenue rose 3% to $11.96 billion.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

