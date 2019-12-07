American academic Xiyue Wang released from Iranian custody

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:10 AM PT — Saturday, December 7, 2019

Iran has released an American graduate student after detaining him for more than three years. Xiyue Wang was released in Switzerland on Saturday following a prisoner swap agreement between the U.S. and Iran. In Saturday morning tweet, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that “another American is coming home.”

Another American is coming home. Xiyue Wang, who has been held on false charges in Iran for over three years, has been released and is on his way back to the United States. Mr. Wang will soon be reunited with his wife and son, who have missed him dearly. (1/2) — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 7, 2019

He went on to thank Swiss and Iranian leadership for their help in returning Wang home.

“We will not rest until we bring every American detained in Iran and around the world back home to their loved ones,” stated Pompeo. “We thank the Swiss government for facilitating the return of Mr. Wang, and are pleased the Iranian government has been constructive in this matter.”

The White House issued a statement following Wang’s release, which praised the negotiated outcome.

“The highest priority of the United States is the safety and well-being of its citizens,” read the statement. “Freeing Americans held captive is of vital importance to my administration, and we will continue to work hard to bring home all our citizens wrongfully held captive overseas.”

President Trump took to Twitter to express optimism for potential future deals with Iran, calling the prisoner swap a “very fair negotiation.”

Taken during the Obama Administration (despite $150 Billion gift), returned during the Trump Administration. Thank you to Iran on a very fair negotiation. See, we can make a deal together! https://t.co/rZaY9p8xzV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

Wang was arrested in Tehran back in August of 2016 for alleged espionage. He had traveled to the country to conduct research and study for a doctoral degree.

Wang’s wife, Hua Qu, expressed gratitude for his return and said, “Our family is complete once again.”

“Our son Shaofan and I have waited three long years for this day, and it’s hard to express in words how excited we are to be reunited with Xiyue,” she said. “We are thankful to everyone who helped make this happen.”

Princeton University also issued a statement following the student’s release.

#PrincetonU President Christopher Eisgruber issues a statement following the release of graduate student Xiyue Wang, who had been held in Iran since 2016: https://t.co/PMmTBvg7oP pic.twitter.com/xY4oKnrWNq — Princeton University (@Princeton) December 7, 2019

The student was exchanged for an Iranian scientist, who was in custody for violating U.S. sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the return of Dr. Massoud Soleimani and offered “many thanks to all engaged, particularly the Swiss government.”