America remembers Dec. 7, 1941 on the 78th anniversary of Pearl Harbor raid

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (AP Photo, File)

UPDATED 11:12 AM PT — Saturday, December 7, 2019

Saturday marked the 78th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, which claimed the lives of thousands of American service members. Japanese planes attacked the Hawaiian naval base shortly before 8:00 a.m. on December 7, 1941, taking the whole country by surprise. It’s considered one of the most important moments in U.S. history and marked a significant turning point in American military strategy.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed, including sailors, marines, soldiers and civilians. Nearly 20 naval vessels, including eight battleships, were either damaged or destroyed.

The day after the attack, President Franklin Roosevelt asked Congress to declare a state of war, which lead to one of the most memorable speeches made by a president in American history.

“Yesterday, December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States Of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan,” stated the 32nd U.S. President.

The move would carry the U.S. into WWII and military offensives against Japan and Germany.

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2018, file photo, Pearl Harbor survivors salute during the National Anthem at a ceremony in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii marking the 77th anniversary of the Japanese attack. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

It’s not clear how many Pearl Harbor survivors remain in total, but three survivors of the doomed USS Arizona are still with us. One survivor, Lou Conter, was a Quartermaster 3rd Class aboard the Arizona on the day of the attack and helped with firefighting and rescue efforts. The 98-year-old California resident attended a remembrance ceremony on Tuesday in Hawaii.

“I always come out to pay respect for the 2,403 men that were killed that day, including 1,177 of my shipmates on the Arizona,” said Conter.

Survivors of the Arizona have been buried with the ship over the years. NPR reported sailor Lauren Bruner will be the last. Bruner was the second to last person to get off the Arizona alive. He died in September at the age of 98 and will be returned to his ship on Saturday.

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Lauren Bruner, a survivor of the USS Arizona which was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, holds with a 1940 photo of himself at his home in La Mirada, Calif. Divers will place the ashes of Bruner in the wreckage of his ship during a ceremony this weekend in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Bruner died earlier in 2019 at the age of 98. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

The USS Arizona Memorial was recently reopened in September after being closed for nearly a year and a half.

An annual ceremony commemorating the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor is slated to continue Saturday, despite a recent shooting at the navy base on Wednesday. Security will be increased for the event. A spokesman for the national memorial said he hasn’t heard of anyone canceling plans to attend the event due to security concerns.

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2016, file photo, sailors on the USS Halsey salute while passing by the USS Arizona Memorial during a moment of silence at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Survivors and members of the public are expected to gather in Pearl Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, to remember those killed when Japanese planes bombed the Hawaii naval base 78 years ago and launched the U.S. into World War II. Organizers plan for about a dozen survivors of the attack to attend the annual ceremony, the youngest of whom are now in their late 90s. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner, File)

