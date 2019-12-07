America remembers Dec. 7, 1941 on the 78th anniversary of Pearl Harbor raid

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:12 AM PT — Saturday, December 7, 2019

Saturday marked the 78th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, which claimed the lives of thousands of American service members. Japanese planes attacked the Hawaiian naval base shortly before 8:00 a.m. on December 7, 1941, taking the whole country by surprise. It’s considered one of the most important moments in U.S. history and marked a significant turning point in American military strategy.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed, including sailors, marines, soldiers and civilians. Nearly 20 naval vessels, including eight battleships, were either damaged or destroyed.

On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we solemnly reflect on the tragic events of December 7, 1941, and honor those who perished while defending our Nation. https://t.co/5JEap1aseb pic.twitter.com/pAAPCqaxXS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 7, 2019

The day after the attack, President Franklin Roosevelt asked Congress to declare a state of war, which lead to one of the most memorable speeches made by a president in American history.

“Yesterday, December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States Of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan,” stated the 32nd U.S. President.

The move would carry the U.S. into WWII and military offensives against Japan and Germany.

It’s not clear how many Pearl Harbor survivors remain in total, but three survivors of the doomed USS Arizona are still with us. One survivor, Lou Conter, was a Quartermaster 3rd Class aboard the Arizona on the day of the attack and helped with firefighting and rescue efforts. The 98-year-old California resident attended a remembrance ceremony on Tuesday in Hawaii.

“I always come out to pay respect for the 2,403 men that were killed that day, including 1,177 of my shipmates on the Arizona,” said Conter.

Survivors of the Arizona have been buried with the ship over the years. NPR reported sailor Lauren Bruner will be the last. Bruner was the second to last person to get off the Arizona alive. He died in September at the age of 98 and will be returned to his ship on Saturday.

The USS Arizona Memorial was recently reopened in September after being closed for nearly a year and a half.

An annual ceremony commemorating the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor is slated to continue Saturday, despite a recent shooting at the navy base on Wednesday. Security will be increased for the event. A spokesman for the national memorial said he hasn’t heard of anyone canceling plans to attend the event due to security concerns.

Related: Sailor Opens Fire At Pearl Harbor Shipyard Killing 2, Injuring 1