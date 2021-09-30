America Movil says shareholders approve plan for spin-off of regional towers



FILE PHOTO: The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall of a reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall of a reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

September 30, 2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A plan by Mexican telecoms company America Movil to spin off some of its towers in Latin America was approved by shareholders on Wednesday, the firm said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

In an extraordinary meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly approved the spin-off which will include about 36,000 telecommunications towers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Uruguay, the filing said.

America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said the spinoff will be a newly created company called Sitio Latinoamérica.

The company previously said it expected to complete the reorganization this year.

