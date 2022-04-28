America First Legal VP Gene Hamilton on Title 42

OAN Newsroom

America First Legal partnered with the state of Texas to file a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the President Joe Biden’s plans to terminate Title 42 on May 23, 2022. Now that a federal judge in Louisiana has temporarily stopped the Biden administration from ending the pandemic restriction at the border, what happens next?

The Vice President and General Counsel for America First Legal, Gene Hamilton joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss their temporary win.