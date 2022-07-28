Amelia Earhart added to Capitol statuary collection

OAN Newsroom

Famed aviator Amelia Earhart is commemorated in the Capitol building’s statuary collection. Federal lawmakers unveiled a statue honoring Earhart in the Capitol building. In a ceremony held on Wednesday, senators from both sides of the aisle delivered heartfelt remarks about her legacy of being the first woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean in 1932 before tragically disappearing during a flight over the Pacific in 1937. Among those attending the ceremony was Kansas Senator Roger Marshall (R) who expressed enthusiasm that the statue has been added to the Capitol’s statuary hall.

“It was great to share this moment, the unveiling of Amelia’s statue with the people who had been working for two decades on this,” said Marshall. “I got to spend several days there with this community and they’re just so proud. This icon from Kansas, a woman pilot in the 1930’s and not just a woman pilot but a great aviator who broke many records that knew no bounds to how high she could go or how fast she goes. It was a very emotional day for all of us.”

I want to thank our Congressional leaders and our Kansas delegation for the opportunity to honor one of Kansas’ most iconic figures – Amelia Earhart – a woman who showed us what it means to reach for the stars. This statue will serve as an inspiration for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/PFfDOXsHGN — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) July 27, 2022

Senator Jerry Moran (R) emphasized how Earhart’s upbringing in his home state of Kansas helped blossom her aviation career.

“Amelia’s ambition and spirit of adventure that took her around the world was built on a foundational upbringing in Atchison,” Moran voiced. “It is fitting today that the foundation on which she stands is from limestone from the flint hills of Kansas.”

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) expressed hope that Earhart’s legacy would inspire America’s youth to reach for great things.

“I look forward to looking over to this corner,” uttered McCarthy. “I’m sure we’ll watch a lot of young women taking a picture and I wonder what new frontiers will be inspired by Amelia Earhart and what more boundaries will be broken. What new balance will come out of the world. from a little corner in a capital of her dreams, still living in boundaries unfold of what could be broken.”

The ceremony was held on the 90th anniversary of her historic flight across the Atlantic and what would have been her 125th birthday.

