AMD lands Meta as customer, takes aim at Nvidia with new supercomputing chips



FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

November 8, 2021

(Reuters) – Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Monday said it has won Meta Platforms Inc as a data center chip customer, cementing some of its gains against Intel Corp.

It also announced a range of new chips aimed at taking on larger rivals like Nvidia Corp in supercomputing markets and smaller rivals like Ampere Computing in the cloud computing market.

