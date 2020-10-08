AMC to open more cinema theaters in the United States

October 8, 2020

(Reuters) – AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the largest theater chain in the United States, said on Thursday it expects to open more locations in Washington state and have more than 520 theaters open in the country by mid-October.

“With 14 AMC locations in Washington reopening on October 16, AMC is now set to open more than 50 locations in the first three weekends of October,” the company said in statement. (https://bit.ly/2GBO86J)

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)