Amazon’s AWS to invest $236 million in Brazilian state of Sao Paulo over next two years



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen during the 4th annual America Digital Latin American Congress of Business and Technology in Santiago, Chile, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen during the 4th annual America Digital Latin American Congress of Business and Technology in Santiago, Chile, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

February 5, 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The cloud computing unit of U.S. Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O> will invest 1 billion reais ($236.18 million) in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo over the next two years, the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company aims to strengthen its cloud infrastructure in South America by expanding data centers and service offerings to customers in both public and private sectors, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens)