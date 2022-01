FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

January 26, 2022

(Reuters) – A group of Amazon.com workers has met the requirements to hold a union election at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, a spokeswoman for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board confirmed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Leslie Adler)