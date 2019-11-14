Amazon to protest Microsoft’s Pentagon cloud award: WSJ



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O> will protest a recent cloud computing contract award given to Microsoft Corp <MSFT.O> by the Pentagon, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://on.wsj.com/2CLjsdK)

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)