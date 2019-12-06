Amazon to open new office in Manhattan in 2021



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

December 6, 2019

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would open a new office in New York’s Manhattan to house its consumer and advertising teams.

The office will open in 2021 and accommodate more than 1,500 employees, the company said.

In February, Amazon scrapped its plans for New York headquarters after local opposition to its proposed campus.

