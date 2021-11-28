Amazon to open Abu Dhabi fulfilment centre by 2024, says govt media office



November 28, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) – Amazon has partnered with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to establish a fulfilment centre by 2024 to be built in accordance with the company’s carbon-reduction strategies, the Abu Dhabi government’s media office said on Sunday

The project will create thousands of jobs, boosting Abu Dhabi’s logistics sector and retail ecosystem and will be in line with the UAE’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the media office added.

