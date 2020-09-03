Amazon to create further 7,000 jobs in UK in 2020



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

September 3, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Amazon <AMZN.O> will create a further 7,000 permanent jobs across the United Kingdom in 2020, taking total new jobs this year to 10,000, it said on Thursday.

The U.S. internet giant said the new jobs would be in over 50 sites, including corporate offices and two new fulfilment centres in the north east and central England.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)