Amazon starts preparations to launch in Sweden



FILE PHOTO: An Amazon worker delivers packages amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Denver, Colorado, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An Amazon worker delivers packages amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Denver, Colorado, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo

August 4, 2020

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc has started preparations to launch in Sweden, marking its first step to establish a local presence in a Nordic country.

Swedish customers can already shop on Amazon through its websites in other European countries such as Germany, and get their purchases shipped to the country, but this often meant paying high delivery charges.

“We are optimistic that, by focusing on the things we believe customers will place the greatest emphasis on – low prices, a wide range and fast deliveries – we will eventually be able to win the trust of Swedish customers,” Alex Ootes, vice president for EU Expansion at Amazon, said on Tuesday,

The Swedish website amazon.se was still directing customers to amazon.de with an option to deliver to Sweden. Amazon has not released a date for the launch of the website, a spokesman said.

Amazon did not say if it would create a warehouse or distribution hub in Sweden but Ootes said: “The next step is to introduce a complete retail offering in Sweden and that is what we plan to do now”.

Daily Svenska Dagbladet, citing a local newspaper report, said a warehouse was being built at a business park outside Eskilstuna, west of Stockholm, along with logistics group Kuehne and Nagel. Kuehne and Nagel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The probable entry of Amazon into Sweden has been talked about for years and could represent a challenge to local players. Shares of budget DIY and homewares retailer Clas Ohlson, fashion specialist Boozt AB, and e-books seller Storytel edged lower.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Simon Johnson in Stockholm, with Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by David Holmes)