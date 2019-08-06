Amazon Music cuts monthly price to 99 cents for students with Prime subscription



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

August 6, 2019

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O> on Tuesday lowered the price of its paid music service to 99 cents per month from $4.99 for students with a Prime subscription.

New and current student members can now subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited, its premium subscription tier, providing them access to more than 50 million songs, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

Amazon’s Prime Student membership is available at $6.49 per month, a 50% discount to regular price and includes free two-day shipping of online orders along with access to its video streaming platform Prime Video.

Similar plans from Apple Inc’s <AAPL.O> music streaming service and rival Spotify <SPOT.N> offer student subscriptions at $4.99 per month, 50% lower than their regular prices.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)