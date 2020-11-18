Amazon France CEO: French lockdown boosted sales



FILE PHOTO: Employees work at the Amazon fulfilment center in Boves near Amiens, France, September 29, 2020. Picture taken September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol FILE PHOTO: Employees work at the Amazon fulfilment center in Boves near Amiens, France, September 29, 2020. Picture taken September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

November 18, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Online retail giant Amazon, which has been operating during the French lockdown, has seen a boost in activity in the range of 40-50%, the head of Amazon France said on Wednesday.

“Business increased with the lockdown. According to the FEVAD (the French online retail federation) activity rose 40-50%, this is more or less what we are seeing,” Frederic Duval told France Inter radio.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens)