Amazon delays office return until January – memo

August 5, 2021

By Krystal Hu and Jeffrey Dastin

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it would not expect U.S. corporate employees to return to the office until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an internal note seen by Reuters.

It said the world’s largest online retailer is extending its work-from-home period to Jan. 3, 2022, from its earlier guidance of Sept. 7 for the United States and other countries it did not name. Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.

“As we continue to closely watch local conditions related to COVID-19, we are adjusting our guidance for corporate employees,” the note said.

A spike in COVID-19 infections, powered by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, has prompted some big companies to put off plans to reopen offices.

Last week, Alphabet Inc’s Google said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/google-will-require-covid-19-vaccine-us-employees-step-into-campuses-2021-07-28 it would extend its work-from-home policy through Oct. 18, Facebook Inc said it would require vaccinations for U.S. employees in offices, and Twitter Inc said it would close workspaces it already had reopened.

