Amazon.com to cut cost of COVID-19 PCR test kits



FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid. FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

September 9, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com said it will cut the cost of its direct-to-consumer COVID-19 PCR Test Collection kit to $36.99, a $3 price reduction.

The U.S. retailer said the price cut reflects its costs for selling the FDA-approved kit and is the result of a public-private partnership with the Biden administration.

The White House said Thursday that Amazon, Walmart, and Kroger will sell at home rapid COVID-19 tests at-cost for the next three months.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)