Amazon.com says it sent the TikTok ban email to employees in error



FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 10, 2020

By Echo Wang

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc said it sent an email earlier on Friday that requested employees remove the TikTok app from mobile devices that also had access to company emails in error.

A company spokeswoman said there has been no change in its policy on TikTok.

“This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error,” a company spokeswoman said. “There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok.”

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Chris Reese)