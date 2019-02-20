Alternative Ga. high school teacher accused of choking student over his shirt

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:36 AM PT — Monday, February 25, 2019

A Georgia teenager is speaking out against his teacher, who is now being charged with attacking the student due to an issue with his clothes. 14-year-old Julian Butler shared his story this week and claimed his classroom instructor — Keith Evans — choked him for not tucking his shirt in well enough.

The incident occurred at Dekalb Alternative School in November, and resulted in Butler being charged with simple battery against Evans.

This followed an investigation carried out by the school district, while Evans was placed on paid leave. However, he has now been arrested for simple battery after a judge saw new photos of bruising to the teen’s neck allegedly caused by choking.

Sharon Hepburn says these photos are visual reminders of one of the worst days of her life. She says she took these photos after her son told her that his teacher attacked him last November at Dekalb Alternative School. pic.twitter.com/KZFBmZv0Gz — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) February 23, 2019

In the meantime, Evan’s attorney — Yari D. Lawson — is accusing the boy of lying to get back at his educator and claimed the story is being flipped.

“My client was attacked first, and that’s the part of this entire scenario that confusing and so sad,” he stated. “The mother’s upset because her sons charged with simple battery for attacking my client, so now she’s trying to get back at my client.”

Butler’s mother — Sharon Hepburn — defended her son by saying even if he made comments towards the instructor, it doesn’t justify a teacher physically attacking her child.

The school district said Evans is no longer working in a classroom, and has been placed on administrative paid leave pending the outcome of his trial.