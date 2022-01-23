Alpine skiing-Switzerland’s Feuz poised for Kitzbuehel glory



Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill- Kitzbuehel, Austria - January 23, 2022 Switzerland's Beat Feuz in action during the men's downhill REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

(Reuters) – Switzerland’s Beat Feuz was on course for victory in the men’s downhill at Kitzbuehel on Sunday after taking a strong lead with a time of 1:56.68 after the top contenders had completed their runs.

The Swiss were set for a one-two in the final downhill before the Beijing Winter Olympics with overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt in second place, 0.21 seconds behind Feuz.

Austria, who failed to make the podium in Friday’s first downhill at the country’s marquee event, were set for a third- place finish through Daniel Hemetsberger.

Feuz won both downhill races at Kitzbuehel last year but has been without a victory this season.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won Friday’s opening downhill.

The Winter Games begin in China on Feb. 4.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)