Alphabet’s Google says to commit $10 billion to India



FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the logo of Google during an event in New Delhi, India, August 28, 2018. Picture taken August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the logo of Google during an event in New Delhi, India, August 28, 2018. Picture taken August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

July 13, 2020

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday said it will spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, marking its biggest commitment to a growth market.

“This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, said on a webcast during the annual ‘Google for India’ event.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Jason Neely)