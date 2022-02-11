Allianz launches $235 million bid for Greece’s European Reliance



FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, outside Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, outside Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Allianz on Friday said it will pay about 207 million euros ($235 million) to acquire Greek insurer European Reliance, a move that will create the country’s fifth-largest insurer based on gross written premiums.

The 7.80 euros per share bid represents a 15.7% premium to Friday’s closing price, Allianz said, adding it was entering share purchase agreements covering 72% of European Reliance’s shares and launch a takeover bid for the remaining stake.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Allianz to elevate its position in the attractive Greek insurance market with an ideal entity such as European Reliance,” Allianz management board member Sergio Balbinot said.

As part of the transaction, European Reliance will be combined with Allianz Hellas, the insurer’s Greek unit. The merged entity will then be led by European Reliance CEO Christos Georgakopoulos, Allianz said.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Grant McCool)