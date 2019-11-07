Alleged whistleblower’s name appears on witness transcript

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:30 PM PT — Thursday, November 7, 2019

Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry have blasted the president and GOP lawmakers for demanding the release of the alleged whistleblower’s name. They claimed Republican efforts to out the informant violated federal law and could jeopardize the person’s safety.

“The president’s allies would like nothing better than to help the president out this whistleblower,” stated House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff. “Our committee will not be a part of that — we will not stand for that.”

However, it appears Schiff may have accidentally leaked the alleged whistleblower’s name in the transcript of a witness testimony.

Um – why is Eric Ciaramella's name in the congressional Impeachment testimony? Dems said they would redact the name of the "whistleblower." 2 explanations: 1. Ciaramella is not the whistleblower 2. Dems messed up BIG TIME & printed the name of the leaker in their own document pic.twitter.com/YrvUIwbt3y — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2019

On page 236 of Bill Taylor’s testimony, the name ‘Eric Ciaramella’ is included in a question the top Ukraine diplomat was asked during his closed-door session. Taylor was asked if the name rang a bell. He denied familiarity with the name as well as any communications with Ciaramella.

RealClear Investigations recently suggested the alleged whistleblower could be Ciaramella. He is a registered Democrat who previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan. His name has been tossed around on social media platforms for weeks and is known by many on Capitol Hill.

President Trump is saying the whistleblower gave inaccurate information about his phone call with the president of Ukraine and has asked for his name to be released.

“The whistleblower should be revealed because the whistleblower gave false stories,” stated the president. “Some people would call it a fraud.”

Republicans on Capitol Hill claimed the president has the right to face his accuser. They said it is a vital part of the impeachment inquiry.

“Without the whistleblower complaint, none of this would be going on,” stated GOP Senator Lindsey Graham. “Nobody should be prosecuted based on an anonymous accusation.”

President Trump said new evidence shows the whistleblower’s attorney holds an anti-Trump bias. He called for the House inquiry to be shut down, claiming “there is no case.”

Based on the information released last night about the Fake Whistleblowers attorney, the Impeachment Hoax should be ended IMMEDIATELY! There is no case, except against the other side! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

During his Keep America Great rally in Louisiana, the president discussed how the attorney’s impeachment efforts kick-started in 2017.

“’Coup has started,’ whistleblower’s attorney said in 2017,” stated President Trump. “Ultimately, it’s all a hoax – it’s a scam.”

President Trump is now reading the whistleblower lawyer’s tweets on stage pic.twitter.com/wRVc2hLFwX — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 7, 2019

The president has urged the American people to “read the transcript,” referring to his assertion there is no evidence that shows a quid pro quo between the Trump administration and Ukraine.