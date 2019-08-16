Alleged rape victims sue Church of Scientology, actor Danny Masterson

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:15 AM PT — Friday, August 16, 2019

Four women who are accusing actor Danny Masterson of rape are now suing the Church or Scientology over an alleged cover-up of the sexual misconduct. Both the church and Masterson are reportedly denying all claims of misconduct.

In a statement, the former “That 70’s Show” star said one of the four accusers is his ex-girlfriend and that she has been baiting him to fight with her in the media for years. Masterson said he looks forward to clearing his name in court.

The group of alleged rape victims is accusing the Church of Scientology of obstruction of justice and stalking. The women were allegedly stalked and intimidated by members of the church after their allegations surfaced in 2016 and 2017.

In a separate statement, the Church of Scientology said, “this baseless lawsuit will go nowhere.” Masterson said once the lawsuit is thrown out in court, he intends to sue his ex-girlfriend and the others who “jumped on the bandwagon” for the damage they caused him and his family.