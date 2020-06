Alibaba’s Lazada to announce Chun Li as new CEO: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, Nov. 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, Nov. 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

June 26, 2020

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Lazada, the Southeast Asian arm of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding, is set to announce a new chief executive officer as early as on Friday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Lazada Chief Executive Officer Pierre Poignant will be replaced by Chun Li, a Lazada co-founder and head of its Indonesia operations, they said.

Lazada did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

(Reporting by Keith Zhai and Fanny Potkin in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)