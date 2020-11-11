Alibaba boasts $70.6 billion sales in first post-virus Singles’ Day



November 11, 2020

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) – China’s Alibaba <9988.HK> said orders on its e-commerce platform during the Singles’ Day shopping event hit 467.5 billion yuan ($70.6 billion) by Wednesday evening.

The world’s biggest sales event – eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States – spans four main days this year.

