Alibaba boasts $70.6 billion sales in first post-virus Singles’ Day

Alibaba's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival
The Alibaba Group logo is seen during the company's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at their headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

November 11, 2020

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) – China’s Alibaba <9988.HK> said orders on its e-commerce platform during the Singles’ Day shopping event hit 467.5 billion yuan ($70.6 billion) by Wednesday evening.

The world’s biggest sales event – eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States – spans four main days this year.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

