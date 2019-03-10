Algeria’s Bouteflika to return to the country on Sunday: source



FILE PHOTO: Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seen in Algiers, Algeria April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seen in Algiers, Algeria April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

March 10, 2019

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is expected to return to the country on Sunday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Algerian government plane that took Bouteflika to Geneva for medical treatment last month left Algerian airspace and headed north earlier on Sunday, flight radar applications showed. [nL8N20X055]

(Reporting By Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)