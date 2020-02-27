Trending

Algerian official: Protest ban ‘not on agenda’ over coronavirus

People walk outside the Ministry of Health, Population and Hospital Reform in Algiers, Algeria February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

February 27, 2020

ALGIERS (Reuters) – It is “not on the agenda” to ban public protests in Algeria over the coronavirus, a health ministry official told a news conference on Wednesday after the country announced its first confirmed case of the disease.

Mass protests have been taking place in the capital Algiers and other cities twice a week for over a year, with protesters demanding wholesale political change.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

