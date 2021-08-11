Algeria wildfire toll rises to 65, state television says



A helicopter collects water from Taksebt dam to extinguish a wildfire in the mountainous Tizi Ouzou region, east of Algiers, Algeria August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar A helicopter collects water from Taksebt dam to extinguish a wildfire in the mountainous Tizi Ouzou region, east of Algiers, Algeria August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Wildfires tearing through forested areas of northern Algeria have killed at least 65 people, state television reported on Wednesday, as blazes continued to rage for a second day.

On Tuesday the government said at least 42 people had died, including 25 soldiers who had been deployed to fight the fires that were burning most strongly in the mountainous Kabylie region.

(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed, Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)