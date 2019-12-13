Trending

Algeria declares former PM Tebboune winner of presidential election

Algeria's presidential candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune greets attendees during the presidential election in Algiers
Algeria's presidential candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune greets attendees during the presidential election in Algiers, Algeria December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

December 13, 2019

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria’s electoral body said on Friday that former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune had won Thursday’s presidential election with 58% of the vote, according to preliminary results.

The final voter turnout was 40%, the electoral body’s head said in a televised news conference in Algiers.

(Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Catherine Evans)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE