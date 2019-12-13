Algeria declares former PM Tebboune winner of presidential election



Algeria's presidential candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune greets attendees during the presidential election in Algiers, Algeria December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

December 13, 2019

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria’s electoral body said on Friday that former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune had won Thursday’s presidential election with 58% of the vote, according to preliminary results.

The final voter turnout was 40%, the electoral body’s head said in a televised news conference in Algiers.

(Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Catherine Evans)