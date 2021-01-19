Alexei Navalny ordered to remain in Moscow prison as he awaits trial

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:07 PM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny will now remain in a Moscow jail following his first court appearance. On Monday, a judge ordered Navalny to spend 30 days in detention as he awaits his full trial. He was detained over the weekend by authorities shortly after arriving to Moscow for the first time since August.

Navalny’s detainment sparked outrage worldwide, including in the Trump administration, which called for his immediate release.

The Senate should begin by passing our legislation to impose sanctions on Putin and the Russian officials complicit in the brazen poisoning of Alexei Navalny.https://t.co/RmpcFPGKKn — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) January 19, 2021

He is now urging his supporters to take to the streets in protest.

“This old man in a bunker is shaking from fear. They are afraid so they act like this, urgently, secretly, in such a hurry,” Navalny stated. “They are afraid and they are afraid of you. They are afraid of those people who may stop being silent, realize their strength and understand. Who can oppose them? ”

Nalvany’s next court date is slated for January 29. The opposition leader could face up to three and half years on charges of embezzlement.