UPDATED 8:29 AM PT – Wednesday, May 12, 2021

A newcomer to politics enters the race for Oregon’s fourth congressional district. Alek Skarlatos is not only known for his reenactment role in Clint Eastwood’s 15:17 to Paris, but is the real life American hero who inspired the film by courageously helping to stop a terrorist from opening fire on a train in 2015. One America’s Dana Alexa has more.