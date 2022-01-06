Alaska Airlines reduces January flight schedule by about 10%



An Alaska Airlines passenger jet approaches to land at LAX during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake An Alaska Airlines passenger jet approaches to land at LAX during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

January 6, 2022

(Reuters) – Alaska Airlines, a unit of Alaska Air Group, said on Thursday it will reduce its flight departures by about 10% through the end of January, due to a surge in Omicron infections and a rise in employees calling in sick.

“As we have entered 2022, the continued impacts of Omicron have been disruptive in all our lives and unprecedented employee sick calls have impacted our ability to operate our airline reliably,” the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)