Alan Dershowitz says he is on the side of the Constitution when defending President Trump

UPDATED 11:05 AM PT — Saturday, January 18, 2020

Alan Dershowitz said he will be working pro bono for the president during the Senate impeachment trial. On Friday, the Harvard law professor said his top priority during the trial is to protect the integrity of the Constitution.

Dershowitz has maintained that Congress did not charge President Trump with any of the impeachable offenses outlined by the Founding Fathers. He also said that Congress’s decision to weaponize impeachment offsets the balance of power in our government.

“Using open-ended phrases could create a way in which Congress could have too much power over the president. I join Alexander Hamilton, who said the greatest danger is when impeachment turns on the number of votes each party can get. I’m there to try to defend the integrity of the Constitution, and that benefits President Trump in this case.”

– Alan Dershowitz, member of President Trump’s legal team

He went on to say the White House has not discussed compensation with him yet and that he is planning to donate whatever he makes to charity.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans are considering speeding up the impeachment trial by restricting the number of days each side has to make opening arguments. Friday reports said GOP senators are talking about giving both the House and the president’s legal team 24 hours, over two days, to argue their cases.

Such a time limit would be included in a resolution on trial rules, which is set to be introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell next week.

However, a Republican aide said the resolution won’t be final until it’s been released.

