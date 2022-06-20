Ala. Sen. candidate Katie Britt touts America First agenda

OAN NEWSROOM

Trump-endorsed Katie Britt (R) made her final plea to voters. She made her case for why she is the best candidate to serve as US Senate seat in Alabama and aimed to take on Washington elites. As she spoke to Breitbart News, the Trump-backed candidate stressed she will fight for the hardworking people of the Cotton State.

Britt said she has shifted along with Republican voters from a party run by big business to a party run by the people. She lamented, people in Washington don’t get the struggles of the average American.

“I think these career politicians just don’t get it anymore,” expressed Britt. They’ve been there too long and they just don’t understand what hard working people are going through. People cannot afford gas. We must become not only energy independent, but energy dominant. Every dollar the government spends, the dollar in our pocket is worthless.”

Britt went on to vow to bring back several America First policies, especially when it comes to securing the southern border. She said President Joe Biden’s failed foreign policies in countries, including Afghanistan are exacerbating the migrant crisis and are radicalizing terrorists who are illegally entering the US. Additionally, Britt said she will work to pass legislation that aims to reduce immigration and create a merit based system for foreigners to become American citizens.

“You can go all the way back to Ted Kennedy’s 1965 Immigration and Naturalization Act,” she voiced. You see the shift that occurred there and it wasn’t for the better. We’ve got to stand up for hard working Alabamians and Americans. We got to end the chain migration system and create an actual merit based immigration system. We’ve got to find a way to increase wages so that people can provide for their family and have a pathway to success.”

Meanwhile, several Republicans have backed Britt’s bid for Senate in favor of her primary opponent and current Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Ala.). Trump unendorsed Brooks earlier this year over the Representative’s lackluster stance on election integrity and lambasted him for having no loyalties but to himself.

However, after Britt got the “Trump bump” she received glowing endorsements from high profile Republicans, including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C) and Trump’s former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Several America First candidates, including Adam Laxalt (R) in Nevada, Doug Mastriano (R) in Pennsylvania and JD Vance (R) in Ohio, won in their primaries and are headed to the November general election. Britt hopes this new band of America First patriots will coalesce to make America great again.

TOMORROW IS THE DAY Remind your family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors to get out the vote on Tuesday! Alabama’s future is on the ballot, and I’d be honored to earn your vote. pic.twitter.com/6KJBv6Zfi6 — Katie Britt for AL (@KatieBrittforAL) June 20, 2022

The runoff election between Britt and Brooks is expected to take place Tuesday.

