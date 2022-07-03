Akron Police release footage of deadly shooting

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 2:24 PM PT – Sunday, July 3, 2022

Authorities braced themselves for protests in Akron, Ohio after the deadline for police to release the body camera footage of a fatal shooting closed in. Akron Police released the footage on Sunday and provided details of the shooting during a joint press conference with the mayor.

Officials said two officers attempted to pull over 25-year-old Jayland Walker Monday night and a gun was fired along the drivers side of the vehicle. Walker fled from the car wearing a ski mask and police said the deployment of tasers were unsuccessful. Eight officers followed on foot and reportedly fired more than 60 rounds.

⚠️Warning: GRAPHIC Akron Police just released the body camera footage of the killing of Jayland Walker. Jayland was unarmed and running away when police opened fire, firing 90 shots, hitting him 60. The Department of Justice needs to step in to investigate immediately. pic.twitter.com/owMmoSwFCi — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 3, 2022

“The video is heartbreaking, it’s hard to take in,” said Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan. “Independence Day is meant to be a celebration and a time of gathering with friends and family. Unfortunately, I feel strongly that this is not the time for a city-led celebration.”

The incident was the third fatal shooting by a police officer in Akron in the past six months. On Saturday, a crowd of more than 100 people gathered outside the city courthouse and chanted “No justice, no peace, prosecute the police.” Demonstrators have gathered everyday since and police have urged for peaceful protests as the investigation continues.

“We are done dying like this,” said attorney Paige White. “In this manner, with this fate. No one should ever suffer the fate that Jayland Walker did.”

His name is Jayland Walker. ⁣

⁣

8 Akron Ohio cops fired 90 bullets at him, hitting him 60 times throughout hie entire body.

⁣

The cops pulled him over for a TRAFFIC VIOLATION. He was 25. He was a @doordash driver. HE WAS UNARMED. HE WAS MURDERED.#JaylandWalker pic.twitter.com/CLqQtgx1ZQ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 30, 2022

In the meantime, all officers have been placed on paid administrative leave. This is routine when involved in a deadly situation. They have all been cooperative throughout the investigation.