Airline traffic upturn stalled since 75% August decline: IATA

September 29, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – A modest summer upturn in global air travel has stalled since August, when traffic was down 75%, the airline industry’s main global body IATA said on Tuesday.

Last month’s slight pickup was driven by domestic routes, where traffic was down 50% year-on-year in terms that reflect distance flown as well as passenger numbers, IATA said. International travel was down 88%.

Since then, “the improvement that we saw in the summer months has more or less stopped,” IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce said during an online briefing.

