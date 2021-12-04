Airline Swiss suspends flights to Hong Kong given quarantine rules



FILE PHOTO: A Swiss airline aircraft is pictured at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse FILE PHOTO: A Swiss airline aircraft is pictured at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

December 4, 2021

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss International Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong until Dec. 11 as a result of tightened quarantine restrictions for crew members, the Swiss unit of German group Lufthansa said on Saturday.

The move affects four flights from Zurich in all, a spokesperson said, adding Hong Kong was the only destination involved.

Swiss would closely monitor the situation with a view to resuming services, it said.

Global airlines are bracing for more volatility due to the Omicron coronavirus variant that could force them to juggle schedules and destinations at short notice and rely more on domestic markets where possible.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christina Fincher)