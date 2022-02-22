Airline SAS widens losses in November-January quarter



FILE PHOTO: Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) planes are pictured at the Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm, Sweden April 9, 2020. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) planes are pictured at the Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm, Sweden April 9, 2020. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

February 22, 2022

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Airline SAS reported on Tuesday a wider loss for its November through January quarter and said it would launch a new transformation programme across its business and look to raise new capital.

The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported a fiscal first-quarter loss before tax of 2.60 billion Swedish crowns ($275.20 million) against a year-earlier 1.92 billion loss.

($1 = 9.4478 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)