Airline SAS’ losses narrow, wary of pandemic uncertainty

November 30, 2021

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Airline SAS reported on Tuesday a narrower loss for its August through October quarter as air travel gradually picked up, but said results were still burdened by the pandemic.

The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss before tax of 945 million Swedish crowns ($104 million) against a year-earlier 3.25 billion loss.

Chief Executive Anko van der Werff said that while demand and ticket sales was increasing, uncertainties continued to affect the ramp-up of the business.

“We remain cautious due to prevailing uncertainties, but see that underlying demand is healthy once restrictions are lifted, both for business and leisure travel,” he said in a statement.

“Short-term effect of recent developments needs yet to be fully analyzed, however we remain optimistic for the peak periods ahead of us.”

($1 = 9.0760 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)