Airbus says reducing wing production for three weeks



FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A380 of the German carrier Lufthansa is parked on the tarmac, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

March 26, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus SE <AIR.PA> is reducing the production of aircraft wings for three weeks as it slows operations to put in place extra health and safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the planemaker said on Thursday.

The move affects wing plants in Broughton, U.K., and Bremen, Germany.

Airbus, whose main industrial operations are shared between four European countries, resumed partial production in France and Spain on Monday at a slower rate than normal.

