Airbus CEO says industry might need until 2025 to reach pre-crisis levels



FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury attends Airbus's annual press conference on Full-Year 2019 results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury attends Airbus's annual press conference on Full-Year 2019 results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

November 24, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The aviation industry might not reach pre-crisis levels until 2025, Airbus’ CEO said on Tuesday.

A uniform approach to open borders and testing passengers was overdue in Europe, Guillaume Faury told an online aviation summit.

Airlines are on course to lose a total $157 billion this year and next, their main global body warned earlier on Tuesday, further downgrading its industry outlook in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections and shutdowns afflicting major markets.

