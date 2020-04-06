Airbnb to get $1 billion investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street Partners



FILE PHOTO: The Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris, France, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FILE PHOTO: The Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris, France, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) – Airbnb said https://news.airbnb.com/silver-lake-sixth-street-partners-invest-1-billion-in-airbnb on Monday investment firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners will invest $1 billion in the U.S. home rental company in a combination of debt and equity.

Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/article/us-airbnb-debt/airbnb-holds-meeting-with-bankers-to-extend-1-billion-debt-facility-source-idUSKBN21C3O2 in March that Airbnb held a phone meeting with bankers to discuss extending an existing $1 billion debt facility amid a slowdown in demand due to the novel coronavirus, citing a source who had participated in the meeting.

Airbnb lowered its internal valuation by 16% to $26 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

